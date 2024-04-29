FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $75.47

FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $75.47 and last traded at $75.44, with a volume of 16435 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.42.
FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund Trading Up 0.0 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.17.
FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3381 per share. This is a boost from FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.
About FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund
The FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund (RAVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in an ultra-short-term portfolio of investment grade public and private debt issued domestically and abroad.
