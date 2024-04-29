FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $75.47

FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $75.47 and last traded at $75.44, with a volume of 16435 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.42.

FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund Trading Up 0.0 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.17.

FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3381 per share. This is a boost from FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund

About FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,290,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,206,000 after buying an additional 682,850 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $13,087,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,431,000 after purchasing an additional 22,708 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 1,239.1% during the 3rd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 87,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after acquiring an additional 81,121 shares in the last quarter.

The FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund (RAVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in an ultra-short-term portfolio of investment grade public and private debt issued domestically and abroad.

