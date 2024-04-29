Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Research Coverage Started at Alliance Global Partners

Research analysts at Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Alliance Global Partners’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 101.73% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Flotek Industries from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

NYSE:FTK opened at $3.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.52. Flotek Industries has a one year low of $2.64 and a one year high of $5.70. The company has a market cap of $102.92 million, a PE ratio of -26.70 and a beta of 1.06.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Flotek Industries had a net margin of 13.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $42.19 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in Flotek Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Flotek Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Flotek Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Flotek Industries by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 481,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 148,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Flotek Industries, Inc operates as a technology-driven green chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial and commercial markets in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Chemistry Technologies (CT) and Data Analytics (DA).

