Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Short Interest Up 59.2% in April

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, an increase of 59.2% from the March 31st total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Flowserve from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Flowserve from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Flowserve from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Flowserve from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Flowserve Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Flowserve stock opened at $47.74 on Monday. Flowserve has a 52-week low of $32.49 and a 52-week high of $48.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.96 and a 200 day moving average of $41.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.46.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. Flowserve had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Flowserve will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flowserve Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from Flowserve’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Flowserve’s payout ratio is currently 59.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 9,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 57,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Flowserve by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

See Also

