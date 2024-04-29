Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Posts Earnings Results

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, reports. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $10.76 billion for the quarter.
Shares of NYSE FMX opened at $118.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 1 year low of $91.71 and a 1 year high of $143.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.65.
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous annual dividend of $0.74. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.80%.
FMX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group cut Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.75.
Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.
