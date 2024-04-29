Fortnox AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FNOXF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fortnox AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FNOXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,811,400 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the March 31st total of 1,555,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
FNOXF stock opened at $7.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.63. Fortnox AB has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $7.22.
