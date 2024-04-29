Fortnox AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FNOXF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fortnox AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FNOXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,811,400 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the March 31st total of 1,555,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Fortnox AB (publ) Stock Down 0.7 %

FNOXF stock opened at $7.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.63. Fortnox AB has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $7.22.

Get Fortnox AB (publ) alerts:

About Fortnox AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Fortnox AB (publ) provides products, packages, and integrations for financial and administration applications in small and medium sized businesses, accounting firms, and organizations. The company offers bookkeeping, approval and review, supplier invoice, approval, invoice data capture, fixed assets, register, read, and audit access products; invoicing, basic invoicing, inventory, quote, order, autogiro, and time products; and annual accounts and taxes, reconciliation and reporting, group, and company manager reporting products.

Receive News & Ratings for Fortnox AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortnox AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.