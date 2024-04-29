Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN) Hits New 12-Month High at $37.82

Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.82 and last traded at $37.82, with a volume of 206 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.55.

Franklin FTSE India ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.86. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 0.51.

Get Franklin FTSE India ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Franklin FTSE India ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Franklin FTSE India ETF by 22.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 104,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after buying an additional 18,852 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Franklin FTSE India ETF by 34,699.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 263,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,328,000 after buying an additional 262,330 shares during the period. Finally, KWB Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $364,000.

Franklin FTSE India ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE India ETF (FLIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE India RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Indian securities. FLIN was launched on Feb 6, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.