FTAI Aviation Ltd. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.59 (NASDAQ:FTAIM)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.5938 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

FTAI Aviation Stock Down 0.2 %

FTAIM stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.45. 19,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,763. FTAI Aviation has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $26.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.19.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.