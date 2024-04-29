FTAI Aviation Ltd. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.59 (NASDAQ:FTAIM)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.5938 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.
FTAI Aviation Stock Down 0.2 %
FTAIM stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.45. 19,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,763. FTAI Aviation has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $26.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.19.
FTAI Aviation Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than FTAI Aviation
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- The 3 Hottest Insiders Buys This Month
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- What Bulls and Bears May Be Getting Wrong about SOFI Stock
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Microsoft Analysis: Trends, Predictions & Investment Insight
Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.