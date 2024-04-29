Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $17.50

Shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.50 and last traded at $17.50, with a volume of 61364 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FULT shares. StockNews.com lowered Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens reduced their price target on Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Fulton Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FULT

Fulton Financial Stock Performance

Fulton Financial Dividend Announcement

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fulton Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.