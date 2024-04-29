Gamer Pakistan Inc. (NASDAQ:GPAK) Short Interest Update

Gamer Pakistan Inc. (NASDAQ:GPAK – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,700 shares, a decline of 9.9% from the March 31st total of 81,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 522,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Gamer Pakistan Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GPAK opened at $0.21 on Monday. Gamer Pakistan has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $4.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.25 and its 200-day moving average is $0.44.

About Gamer Pakistan

Featured Stories

Gamer Pakistan Inc operates as an e-sports event promotion and product marketing company in Pakistan. It focuses on creating college, inter-university, and professional e-sports events for both men's and women's teams, primarily e-sports opportunities with colleges and universities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

