Gamer Pakistan Inc. (NASDAQ:GPAK) Short Interest Update

Gamer Pakistan Inc. (NASDAQ:GPAK – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,700 shares, a decline of 9.9% from the March 31st total of 81,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 522,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Gamer Pakistan Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:GPAK opened at $0.21 on Monday. Gamer Pakistan has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $4.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.25 and its 200-day moving average is $0.44.
About Gamer Pakistan
