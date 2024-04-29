General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $335.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $305.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on General Dynamics from $291.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on General Dynamics from $253.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on General Dynamics from $301.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.20.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GD

General Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE:GD opened at $284.41 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $280.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.05. The company has a market cap of $78.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.44. General Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $202.35 and a fifty-two week high of $296.50.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.01). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Dynamics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 1,406.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 139.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 11,501 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 156,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,503,000 after buying an additional 3,367 shares during the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $773,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.