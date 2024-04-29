Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Short Interest Up 66.7% in April

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Getinge AB (publ) Trading Up 1.9 %
GNGBY stock opened at $21.49 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.29. Getinge AB has a fifty-two week low of $16.21 and a fifty-two week high of $25.35.
Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Getinge AB (publ) had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $930.96 million during the quarter.
Getinge AB (publ) Increases Dividend
Getinge AB (publ) Company Profile
Getinge AB (publ) provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, and sterilization departments. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, mechanical ventilation, mechanical circulatory support, advanced patient monitoring, ICU infrastructure equipment, patient flow management, and drainage solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Getinge AB (publ)
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Western Digital Slips Despite EPS Beat and Raise – Buy Time?
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Is the Financial Sector Poised for a Major Directional Move?
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- 3 Stocks With Unusual Call Option Buying Activity
Receive News & Ratings for Getinge AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getinge AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.