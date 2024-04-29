Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Short Interest Up 66.7% in April

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Getinge AB (publ) Trading Up 1.9 %

GNGBY stock opened at $21.49 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.29. Getinge AB has a fifty-two week low of $16.21 and a fifty-two week high of $25.35.

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Getinge AB (publ) had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $930.96 million during the quarter.

Getinge AB (publ) Increases Dividend

Getinge AB (publ) Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.4164 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This is a positive change from Getinge AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.29. Getinge AB (publ)’s payout ratio is presently 31.65%.

Getinge AB (publ) provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, and sterilization departments. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, mechanical ventilation, mechanical circulatory support, advanced patient monitoring, ICU infrastructure equipment, patient flow management, and drainage solutions.

