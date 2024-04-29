Glencore plc (GLCNF) to Issue Dividend of $0.07 on June 5th

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Wednesday, June 5th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.
Glencore Stock Up 0.1 %
Glencore stock opened at $5.90 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.48. Glencore has a 12 month low of $4.66 and a 12 month high of $6.25.
Glencore Company Profile
