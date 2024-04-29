Golub Capital BDC, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

Golub Capital BDC has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Golub Capital BDC has a dividend payout ratio of 88.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Golub Capital BDC to earn $1.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.6%.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Golub Capital BDC Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $17.40 on Monday. Golub Capital BDC has a one year low of $12.77 and a one year high of $17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $164.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.93 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 48.94%. As a group, analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GBDC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Golub Capital BDC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.