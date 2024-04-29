Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (GBDC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 on June 21st

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

Golub Capital BDC has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Golub Capital BDC has a payout ratio of 88.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Golub Capital BDC to earn $1.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.6%.

Shares of Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $17.40 on Monday. Golub Capital BDC has a fifty-two week low of $12.77 and a fifty-two week high of $17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.25 and a 200 day moving average of $15.45.

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 48.94% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $164.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GBDC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.40.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

