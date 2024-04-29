Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (GBDC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 on June 21st

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.
Golub Capital BDC has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Golub Capital BDC has a payout ratio of 88.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Golub Capital BDC to earn $1.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.6%.
Golub Capital BDC Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $17.40 on Monday. Golub Capital BDC has a fifty-two week low of $12.77 and a fifty-two week high of $17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.25 and a 200 day moving average of $15.45.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GBDC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.40.
Golub Capital BDC Company Profile
Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.
