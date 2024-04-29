Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Bought by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 379,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,693 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Graco were worth $32,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Graco by 5.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Graco by 0.9% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 18,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Graco by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graco by 5.9% in the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 3,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Graco by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 12,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GGG opened at $82.56 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.02. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.78 and a twelve month high of $94.77. The company has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.81.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.09). Graco had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 23.15%. The business had revenue of $492.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.17%.

In other news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 3,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $335,836.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 3,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $335,836.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total value of $232,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,282 shares in the company, valued at $4,481,535.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,378 shares of company stock worth $4,376,528 in the last three months. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GGG. StockNews.com downgraded Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Graco from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Graco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Graco from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.25.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

