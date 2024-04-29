Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 745,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,495 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Graco were worth $64,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GGG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Graco by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,085,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,245,193,000 after purchasing an additional 726,245 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Graco by 4.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,575,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,845,000 after buying an additional 69,151 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Graco by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 994,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,449,000 after buying an additional 79,954 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Graco by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 988,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,051,000 after buying an additional 13,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Graco by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 908,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,233,000 after acquiring an additional 80,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Graco Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of GGG stock opened at $82.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.81. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.78 and a fifty-two week high of $94.77.

Graco Announces Dividend

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $492.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.19 million. Graco had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 23.01%. Graco’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Graco’s payout ratio is 35.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GGG. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Graco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Graco from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Graco from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Graco news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 3,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $335,836.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Graco news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.49, for a total transaction of $253,283.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,442,917.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 3,588 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $335,836.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,378 shares of company stock worth $4,376,528. 2.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Graco Profile

(Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

Featured Articles

