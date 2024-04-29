Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,423,400 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the March 31st total of 4,656,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,358.0 days.

Great-West Lifeco Trading Up 0.3 %

OTCMKTS:GWLIF opened at $29.49 on Monday. Great-West Lifeco has a one year low of $26.84 and a one year high of $33.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.12.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

About Great-West Lifeco

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.