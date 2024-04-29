Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,423,400 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the March 31st total of 4,656,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,358.0 days.
Great-West Lifeco Trading Up 0.3 %
OTCMKTS:GWLIF opened at $29.49 on Monday. Great-West Lifeco has a one year low of $26.84 and a one year high of $33.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.12.
About Great-West Lifeco
