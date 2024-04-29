Gresham Technologies plc (LON:GHT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.75

Gresham Technologies plc (LON:GHT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share on Monday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Gresham Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %
GHT stock opened at GBX 162 ($2.00) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £135.87 million, a PE ratio of 5,400.00 and a beta of 0.46. Gresham Technologies has a 1-year low of GBX 113 ($1.40) and a 1-year high of GBX 164 ($2.03). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 137.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 130.01.
About Gresham Technologies
