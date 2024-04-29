Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 66.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,920 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 20,813 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 2.0% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $27,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNH. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 9,616 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 18,354 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,591 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $4.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $490.57. 781,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,462,439. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $436.38 and a 1 year high of $554.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $485.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $514.07. The stock has a market cap of $451.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.54.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.28. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $99.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 45.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. HSBC upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $570.05.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total transaction of $451,127.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,977,233.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total transaction of $451,127.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,977,233.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total value of $597,581.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,306.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

