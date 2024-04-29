Harbor Advisory Corp MA Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,862 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 176.7% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 12,413 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 14,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 176,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Moreno Evelyn V boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 98,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 138,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,048,000 after purchasing an additional 19,707 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock traded up $0.63 on Monday, hitting $106.28. 795,382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,316,502. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.18. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $111.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

