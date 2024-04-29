Harbor Advisory Corp MA Lowers Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA lowered its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,522 shares during the quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McAdam LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 16,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 26,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Blue Chip Partners LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 142,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,522,000 after acquiring an additional 15,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cora Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRK. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.33.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $124,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,972.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 1,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $124,890.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,569 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,972.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $6,420,395.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,346.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

MRK stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $130.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,980,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,258,114. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $331.65 billion, a PE ratio of 145.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.38. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.14 and a 12 month high of $133.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.41 and its 200-day moving average is $116.05.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

