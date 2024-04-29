Harbor Advisory Corp MA Makes New $221,000 Investment in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA acquired a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,588,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,170,551,000 after acquiring an additional 410,061 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of General Electric by 5.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,955,511 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $990,032,000 after purchasing an additional 434,736 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $520,488,000. Meritage Group LP lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.5% during the third quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 3,294,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $364,157,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,074,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $339,848,000 after purchasing an additional 32,643 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GE shares. Argus upped their target price on General Electric from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $120.43 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.36.

General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE GE traded up $1.84 on Monday, reaching $164.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,822,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,046,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. General Electric has a 12-month low of $77.93 and a 12-month high of $166.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.43. The stock has a market cap of $179.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.29.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

About General Electric

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

