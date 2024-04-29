Harbor Advisory Corp MA Purchases 13,524 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,524 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF makes up 3.6% of Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Harbor Advisory Corp MA owned approximately 0.22% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $10,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3,908.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,366,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,074 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,039,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,517,000 after acquiring an additional 80,620 shares in the last quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 18.5% during the third quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC now owns 1,733,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,686,000 after acquiring an additional 271,193 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 50.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 802,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,642,000 after acquiring an additional 268,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emory University bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,120,000.

SRLN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.01. 460,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,545,515. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.81. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $40.76 and a one year high of $42.15.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

