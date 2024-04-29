Harbor Advisory Corp MA Sells 1,052 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA lowered its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,344 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 1.5% of Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 25,773 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,496,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 21,756 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $483,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,766,000. Finally, WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 2,700,000 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $261,495,000 after purchasing an additional 620,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.0 %

ABT stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $107.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 552,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,597,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.22. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $89.67 and a 1 year high of $121.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.74.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 68.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABT. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Abbott Laboratories

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,704 shares in the company, valued at $9,444,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $114,115.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,697 shares in the company, valued at $14,895,094.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,444,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,935 shares of company stock worth $1,670,048. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.