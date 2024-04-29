Harbor Advisory Corp MA Sells 19,851 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA lessened its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 39.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,851 shares during the quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 169.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 81.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 178.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 1,028.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BIPC traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.35. The stock had a trading volume of 127,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,369. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.38. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 1-year low of $25.48 and a 1-year high of $48.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.24.

Brookfield Infrastructure Increases Dividend

About Brookfield Infrastructure

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 112.50%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

