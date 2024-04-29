Harbor Advisory Corp MA Sells 21,371 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA trimmed its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,371 shares during the quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.52. The company had a trading volume of 423,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,355. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $58.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.82.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

