Harbor Advisory Corp MA Sells 2,792 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,792 shares during the period. Harbor Advisory Corp MA owned approximately 0.06% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $3,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 196.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 532.8% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IJT traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $126.90. 11,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,387. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.54 and a 200 day moving average of $120.20. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $102.64 and a 1-year high of $131.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.2191 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

