Harleysville Financial Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (OTCMKTS:HARL)

Harleysville Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HARL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the bank on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th.

HARL stock opened at $21.05 on Monday. Harleysville Financial has a twelve month low of $19.10 and a twelve month high of $25.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.69.

Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. Harleysville Financial had a net margin of 27.52% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 million during the quarter.

Harleysville Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Harleysville Bank that provides various banking products and services in Pennsylvania. The company offers various deposit products, including savings, money market, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposits. It also provides consumer loans, including residential mortgages, savings account loans, and home equity line of credit, construction, and non-real estate consumer loans; and commercial loans, such as commercial mortgages, line of credit, and commercial business loans.

