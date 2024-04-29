Harmony Biosciences (HRMY) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect Harmony Biosciences to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $168.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.90 million. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 22.16%. Harmony Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect Harmony Biosciences to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

Harmony Biosciences Stock Performance

HRMY opened at $29.32 on Monday. Harmony Biosciences has a twelve month low of $18.61 and a twelve month high of $39.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 11,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $383,328.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 30.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HRMY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harmony Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Harmony Biosciences

About Harmony Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.