Headlands Technologies LLC Acquires 111 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 640 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 9,310.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth approximately $353,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 25.9% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,243 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 10.3% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of SHW opened at $306.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $77.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.15. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $221.76 and a twelve month high of $348.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $328.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $299.82.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.05). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 73.74% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 23,518 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total transaction of $7,588,317.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $9,187,743.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 23,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total transaction of $7,588,317.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,187,743.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total value of $767,859.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,014.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,050 shares of company stock worth $10,340,237. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHW. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.39.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.