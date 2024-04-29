Headlands Technologies LLC Has $193,000 Position in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Free Report) by 235.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in United States Oil Fund were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in United States Oil Fund by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund in the third quarter worth $452,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund in the third quarter worth $237,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund in the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund in the third quarter worth $57,000.

NYSEARCA USO opened at $80.39 on Monday. United States Oil Fund LP has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $83.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.22.

United States Oil Fund Company Profile

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

