Headlands Technologies LLC Makes New $155,000 Investment in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,122 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ST. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,840,668 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $561,274,000 after purchasing an additional 265,583 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,084,921 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $192,312,000 after purchasing an additional 62,468 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 4.5% in the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 4,358,416 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $164,835,000 after purchasing an additional 186,627 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,952,062 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $111,647,000 after purchasing an additional 166,584 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 172.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928,193 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $72,924,000 after buying an additional 1,220,599 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.25.

Shares of NYSE:ST opened at $34.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12 month low of $30.56 and a 12 month high of $47.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.06 and its 200 day moving average is $34.67.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.05). Sensata Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 17.47%. The company had revenue of $992.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -959.81%.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

