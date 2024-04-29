Headlands Technologies LLC Sells 8,799 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Headlands Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 85.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,799 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter worth $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 34.3% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 51.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NBIX shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eric Benevich sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $10,453,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,778 shares in the company, valued at $5,683,637.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Eric Benevich sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $10,453,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,778 shares in the company, valued at $5,683,637.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.69, for a total value of $380,847.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 502,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,652,829.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,994 shares of company stock worth $25,806,409 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $135.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.04. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.04 and a 52 week high of $148.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 56.19 and a beta of 0.25.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.31. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.