Headlands Technologies LLC Takes $175,000 Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 68,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 39,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 70,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,975,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

SCHX stock opened at $60.28 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.82. The company has a market cap of $39.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $47.57 and a twelve month high of $62.24.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

