Headlands Technologies LLC Takes $190,000 Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nordstrom by 120.3% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 6,567 shares in the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JWN opened at $19.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.88 and a 12 month high of $23.53.

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 49.30% and a net margin of 0.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.00%.

JWN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Nordstrom from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Nordstrom from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Nordstrom from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.54.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

