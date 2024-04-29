Headlands Technologies LLC Takes $215,000 Position in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 107,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of RLX Technology by 120.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 115,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 63,146 shares during the period. Regal Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of RLX Technology by 151.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 168,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 101,263 shares during the period. 22.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RLX opened at $1.91 on Monday. RLX Technology Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.39 and a 12-month high of $2.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.21 and a beta of 0.98.

RLX Technology ( NYSE:RLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RLX Technology had a net margin of 34.74% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $73.31 million during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of RLX Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of RLX Technology from $2.40 to $2.76 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It serves partner distributors and retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

