Hedera (HBAR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $136.78 Million

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 29th. Hedera has a total market cap of $3.68 billion and $136.78 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hedera has traded 13.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.27 or 0.00053355 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00010973 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00021271 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00012799 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003413 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00006685 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Hedera Profile

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,738,891,044 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 35,738,891,044.4148 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.10218094 USD and is down -4.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 257 active market(s) with $118,223,148.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

