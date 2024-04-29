HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 53.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBE. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in CubeSmart by 1,915.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,058,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,609,000 after buying an additional 2,906,478 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,898,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,438 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,972,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,841,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,205,000 after acquiring an additional 886,616 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 29,910.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 604,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,044,000 after acquiring an additional 602,394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CubeSmart Stock Performance

CubeSmart stock opened at $40.76 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.33. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $33.17 and a fifty-two week high of $47.81.

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 113.33%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CUBE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays started coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CubeSmart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.33.

Read Our Latest Report on CUBE

CubeSmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.