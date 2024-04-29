HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Has $34,000 Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 34.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Digital Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.33.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,224,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

DLR stock opened at $142.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $44.60 billion, a PE ratio of 48.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $141.81 and a 200-day moving average of $136.88. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.33 and a 12-month high of $154.18.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 164.31%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

