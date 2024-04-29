HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Has $68,000 Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 87.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the third quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 978.1% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,781,000 after purchasing an additional 495,860 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Chubb by 155.8% in the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 532,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,235,000 after purchasing an additional 324,019 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 1,275.7% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 31,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,141,000 after purchasing an additional 29,302 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $1,403,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $258.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $253.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Chubb from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.89.

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE CB opened at $245.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $252.33 and a 200-day moving average of $235.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $99.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.62. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $183.71 and a 52-week high of $260.58.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.17 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 26,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.02, for a total value of $6,925,660.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,481,669.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,969.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,043 shares of company stock worth $29,766,694 in the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

