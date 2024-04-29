HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 552 Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at $1,732,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at $1,243,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE VLTO opened at $94.12 on Monday. Veralto Co. has a 12-month low of $65.51 and a 12-month high of $95.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.44.

Veralto Announces Dividend

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Veralto’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Veralto Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $43,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,609,691. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLTO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Veralto from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.18.

Veralto Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

