HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,830 Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) by 37.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GNL. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Global Net Lease by 1,618.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 16,973 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Global Net Lease by 982.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,354 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Global Net Lease by 1,020.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 123,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 112,795 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Global Net Lease by 73.1% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 301,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after buying an additional 127,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Global Net Lease in the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Global Net Lease Price Performance

Shares of GNL opened at $6.91 on Monday. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $11.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.92%. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 10th. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is presently -63.58%.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

