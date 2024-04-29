HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RSPS. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Retirement Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $438,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $692,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,477,000. Finally, PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $531,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RSPS opened at $32.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $435.23 million, a P/E ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.70. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $28.28 and a 1-year high of $35.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.99 and its 200-day moving average is $31.02.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RSPS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer staples equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap US consumer staples stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPS was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

