holoride 1-Day Volume Reaches $109,675.06 (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 29th. One holoride token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. holoride has a market cap of $8.77 million and $109,675.06 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, holoride has traded down 15.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,141.48 or 0.05035911 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.95 or 0.00054425 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00010752 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00021346 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00012157 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00012853 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003388 BTC.

holoride Profile

holoride (RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 26th, 2021. holoride’s total supply is 999,794,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 854,850,323 tokens. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. holoride has a current supply of 999,794,371 with 854,850,323 in circulation. The last known price of holoride is 0.00998095 USD and is down -6.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $83,804.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using US dollars.

