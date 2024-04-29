Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Short Interest Up 16.2% in April

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, an increase of 16.2% from the March 31st total of 1,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its position in Honda Motor by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 235,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,264,000 after purchasing an additional 99,000 shares during the last quarter. XY Capital Ltd lifted its position in Honda Motor by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 302,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,338,000 after purchasing an additional 135,224 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Honda Motor by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 783,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,341,000 after buying an additional 41,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Honda Motor by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 15,384 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Honda Motor by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 302,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,160,000 after buying an additional 43,981 shares during the period. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honda Motor stock opened at $33.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $57.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.84 and its 200-day moving average is $33.31. Honda Motor has a 1 year low of $25.92 and a 1 year high of $37.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $36.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.68 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 8.04%. On average, equities analysts expect that Honda Motor will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

