Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.250-2.350 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.2 billion-$9.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.4 billion.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $193.45 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.40. The company has a market capitalization of $125.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.02. Honeywell International has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $210.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.06%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised Honeywell International from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $215.00 target price (down from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Honeywell International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $215.71.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Read More

