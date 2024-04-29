IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) Short Interest Update

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 280,300 shares, a growth of 63.3% from the March 31st total of 171,600 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 114,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.
IES Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ IESC opened at $131.11 on Monday. IES has a one year low of $42.38 and a one year high of $138.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.57.
IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $634.40 million for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 26.83%.
Insider Transactions at IES
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in IES in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of IES by 1,078.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IES during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in IES by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coombe Bender & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of IES by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 62,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About IES
IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than IES
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Western Digital Slips Despite EPS Beat and Raise – Buy Time?
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Is the Financial Sector Poised for a Major Directional Move?
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- 3 Stocks With Unusual Call Option Buying Activity
Receive News & Ratings for IES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.