IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) Short Interest Update

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 280,300 shares, a growth of 63.3% from the March 31st total of 171,600 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 114,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ IESC opened at $131.11 on Monday. IES has a one year low of $42.38 and a one year high of $138.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.57.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $634.40 million for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 26.83%.

In related news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 11,000 shares of IES stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.47, for a total transaction of $1,259,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 131,581 shares in the company, valued at $15,062,077.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other IES news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.47, for a total transaction of $1,259,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 131,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,062,077.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.60, for a total transaction of $316,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,500,233 shares in the company, valued at $984,419,944.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 116,294 shares of company stock worth $11,283,205 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 59.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in IES in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of IES by 1,078.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IES during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in IES by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coombe Bender & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of IES by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 62,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

