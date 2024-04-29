Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Research Coverage Started at SVB Leerink

Analysts at SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IMCR. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Immunocore in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Immunocore from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Immunocore has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.92.

Shares of IMCR opened at $58.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.40 and a beta of 0.89. Immunocore has a fifty-two week low of $42.21 and a fifty-two week high of $76.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.34 and a 200 day moving average of $60.82.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $70.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.25 million. Immunocore had a negative net margin of 22.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Immunocore will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Immunocore by 103.9% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Immunocore by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new stake in Immunocore in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Immunocore in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Immunocore by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 7,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

