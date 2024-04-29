Insider Buying: Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) CEO Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) CEO Vishwas Seshadri acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,432. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Abeona Therapeutics Trading Up 10.4 %
Shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.60. 658,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,897. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.23 and a 200-day moving average of $5.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.49. Abeona Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $2.83 and a 1 year high of $9.01.
Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.13). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abeona Therapeutics Inc will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABEO. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 1,889.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 14,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 13,418 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 371,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 185,638 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 450,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,779,000 after purchasing an additional 496,278 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $648,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.
