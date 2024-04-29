Intact Investment Management Inc. Sells 4,500 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Intact Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,920,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,648,595,000 after purchasing an additional 8,045,263 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 391.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,271,810 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $172,752,000 after buying an additional 2,606,253 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,076,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,221,641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336,348 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 6,129,573 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $323,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730,133 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,768,348 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,534,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,432 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $467,092.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,779,820.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $467,092.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,508 shares in the company, valued at $3,779,820.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $1,133,124.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,213.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,979 shares of company stock worth $3,418,529. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on BSX shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.09.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE:BSX opened at $73.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $107.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $48.35 and a 1-year high of $74.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.63.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 16.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.